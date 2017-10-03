Animal Shelter Asking for Food After Moth Spoiling - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Animal Shelter Asking for Food After Moth Spoiling

Posted: Updated:

Animal shelters across the region are always on the clock helping pets in need to find a home, now one local shelter needs your help to help them.

As early as the week of September 18th, 2017, the New River Rescue Shelter in Fayette County is facing a pet food shortage due to moths and larvae in their supplies, sneaking into bags new or open and spoiling them.  They are asking for donations whatever you can to help, specifically never-opened bags of food for dogs and cats.

The shelter is in hopes of building a pantry that can seal off these critters, but they currently have no plans in place.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.