Animal Shelter Asking for Food After Moth Spoiling

Animal shelters across the region are always on the clock helping pets in need to find a home, now one local shelter needs your help to help them.

As early as the week of September 18th, 2017, the New River Rescue Shelter in Fayette County is facing a pet food shortage due to moths and larvae in their supplies, sneaking into bags new or open and spoiling them. They are asking for donations whatever you can to help, specifically never-opened bags of food for dogs and cats.

The shelter is in hopes of building a pantry that can seal off these critters, but they currently have no plans in place.