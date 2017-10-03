Road Bonds Don't Guarantee Most Hires Will be West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV - If the West Virginia Road Bond referendum passes, there is a promise of more than 40,000 new construction jobs in the Mountain State. Many people who came out for early voting, like Karen Price, hope the lion's share of those jobs goes to West Virginians, but they are realistic.

"Oh I favor hiring West Virginians, they are good employees. And I hope that we can get as many of them employed on these jobs," Price said.

Another West Virginia voter, Joseph Sergi, said he is concerned there won't be enough people for the amount of work.

"If we get all the jobs going like they say, we're going to have all of this work. We won't have enough laborers to fill all those jobs, so they'll have to bring some people from out of state," Sergi said.

State law has some mixed signals on that. The West Virginia Jobs Act requires that state-funded projects must hire 75-percent West Virginians for their workforce if enough are available. Workers from bordering states, within 50 miles of West Virginia also get preference. But if a contractor can't find enough regional workers, it can apply for waivers and hire people from distant states. That concerns lawmakers, like Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

"Well, I think we have to simply enforce the West Virginia Jobs Act. Right now we are not enforcing it consistently and we need to do that in the future... We have to make sure that if we're going to spend West Virginians money, that we're employing West Virginians with that money," Robinson said.

The Governor said local hires will get first priority.

While the West Virginia Jobs Act has been on the books for 16 years, it has only been enforced once. Last December a Florida company was fined nearly $35,000 for not hiring enough West Virginians to work on a project at the Yeager Bridge in Kanawha City.