Early Voting Deadline Approaches for Road Bond

Early voting ends on Wednesday, October 4th. So far in Raleigh County voting has been slow. The record number so far this week in Raleigh County was Monday with 181 votes.



"The turn out has been low,its been very lite, to date here in Raleigh County we've only voted a little over 1,300," said Cecilia Chapman, Chief Deputy Clerk.

S

Some people are voting against the road bond because they don't think they are being told the whole story.



"I believe the roads need to be fixed but we also need to be right out, straight forward with the people," said Betsy Loudermilk, a Becklely Resident.



If passed $1.6 billion in bonds will be spent over four years to fund the majority of major road projects. Some residents are happy that the roads will be fixed and hopefully bring people to the state.

Linda Skaggs who has been a resident for 30 years supports the road bond.

"I'm for anything that will enhance our state. We have a beautiful state with wonderful resources, we need to keep those resources active and bring in people," Skaggs said.

The last day of early voting is this Thursday.