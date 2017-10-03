Owners Recommended to Have Pets Spayed or Neutered

It has only been a short two years in the making for Fayette County’s Veterinary Hospital and the patient turnout has been outstanding for Dr. Katie Faulkner and her staff.

“We have exceeded our expectations as far as how we’d be doing as a new business," Faulkner said. "So we’re pretty pleased.”

One large part is due to owners taking precautionary measures in spaying or neutering their pets, which helps control the pet population in overcrowded shelters. The Humane Society of the United States reports that anywhere from 6-8 million pets fill local shelters to almost near capacity.

“Fayette County as well as surrounding counties have great shelter programs," Faulkner said. "That being said, they’re constantly overworked. They don’t have enough staff for the amount of dogs and cats coming in that need medical attention.”

Both Dr. Faulkner and the Humane Society of the United States say spaying and neutering your pet drastically lowers the possible need for medical attention, by reducing risks for certain cancers and expanding the lifespan of dogs and cats at least 18%.

“A lot of preventative care is done with spaying and neutering, aside from just the overpopulation crisis,” Faulkner said.

To keep them out of harm’s way, it all starts with the owners themselves.

“Pets are people’s families, so they’re really putting forth the effort to take good care of their pets," Faulkner said. "We’re happy to provide a place where they can get quality care and lot of compassion.”

No matter if you have a feline friend or a canine companion, the best way to keep your pet close is to keep them healthy.