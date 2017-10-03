New Highway Safety Coordinator Sets Goals

The Southern Regional Highway Safety Office welcomes Officer Jamie Wilhite as the new highway safety coordinator for the Beckley Police Department.



Wilhite has been an officer for about 11 years and said he is happy to be in this new position. Wilhite said he is passionate about making the communities better and making a difference in peoples lives.

He said he has a couple of personal goals he would like to meet while he holds this position.

"A personal goal of mine is to get every impaired driver off the road, that would be my personal goal, I know its not realistic but that's the goal we're going to strive for and that's the goal we're going to work towards," Said Officer Wilhite.



He has consistently been one of the top DUI enforcement officers in West Virginia for the past several years. Wilhite replaces Captain Paul Blume in this new position. Blume retired after serving the police department for 20 years.