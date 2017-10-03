Construction continues at Fayette County Schools

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Construction crews are working on two new schools in Fayette County.

The schools will be located behind Collins Middle School- one will serve as a Pre-K to 2nd grade and the other will be a new Collins Middle School.

The Fayette County School Board is still in the process of accepting bids for the renovation at Oak Hill High School.

"I think it helps our students because they have a comprehensive educational complex here," Terry George, Fayette County Schools Superintendent, said. "Students can take classes both at the high school and the technology center and move around easily. It also allows us to offer exploratory level classes for CTE at our middle school."

Construction on both schools is expected to be complete by August of 2019.

Another project underway in Fayette County is at Midland Trail High School. Ansted Middle School is being consolidated into the high school. To do this, they are building 6 extra classrooms, including a new STEM lab. Then it will be a grades 6 through 12 school. The construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2018.