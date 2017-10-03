State Police investigate shooting in Mercer County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

State Police investigate shooting in Mercer County

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Troopers are on the scene of a shooting incident in the Green Valley area of Mercer County.  It happened at around 4 p.m. at the S&S Trailer Court on Mercer Mall Road.

Investigators said one person was shot and another is in custody.  The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.  Troopers said the victim is in stable condition and the injuries do not appear to be life threatening. 

There is no word at this time on what led to the shooting.  The case is still under investigation by the Princeton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

