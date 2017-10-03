McDowell County man killed after tree falls on him - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

McDowell County man killed after tree falls on him

PAYNESVILLE, W.Va. (WVNS) --- One man is dead after a tree fell on top of him in McDowell County Tuesday morning. 

McDowell County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Baker's Ridge in the Paynesville area.

They found a 38-year-old man dead from an unstable tree that fell on him while on private property.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time until family members have been notified.

