One man arrested on meth charges in Beaver

Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team made an arrest in Beaver on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. They were serving a search warrant for Beecher Shuler at a home on Blue Jay Drive. The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Shuler was wanted on charges of dealing methamphetamine. When officers searched the home, they also found pills, meth and three guns.

According to a release from deputies, Shuler tried to escape from the transport officers when he was being taken to the Southern Regional Jail. That led to an additional charge of attempted escape. Shuler is being held at the jail pending bond.