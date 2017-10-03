One man arrested on meth charges in Beaver - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

One man arrested on meth charges in Beaver

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect
Suspect: Beecher Shuler arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine. Suspect: Beecher Shuler arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine.

Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team made an arrest in Beaver on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.  They were serving a search warrant for Beecher Shuler at a home on Blue Jay Drive.  The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Shuler was wanted on charges of dealing methamphetamine.  When officers searched the home, they also found pills, meth and three guns.

According to a release from deputies, Shuler tried to escape from the transport officers when he was being taken to the Southern Regional Jail.  That led to an additional charge of attempted escape.  Shuler is being held at the jail pending bond.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.