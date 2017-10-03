How To Survive An Active Shooter

An active shooter is something no one wants to come across, but in the 21st century it has become a sad reality. That's why Beckley Police officers believe it's important to know what to do in a situation where there is an active shooter. Sgt. Jamie Blume said, generally speaking, most people react in three different ways. They're going to freeze, flee or fight back; with freezing being the absolute worst way to react. Your best decision is to find an exit.

"If you have the where with all, help somebody else. Help the person to your left. Help the person to your right. They may be slower than you, they may be weaker than you, they may be injured." Blume, said.

Sgt. Blume added that situational awareness is key to survival. Always know where the exits are and never be in an area where you can be stuck. Keep your head up and know what's around you at all times. He also said, you can be prepared for a situation like this by taking a basic first aid class.