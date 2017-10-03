Panera Bread Brings Awareness To Breast Cancer With Bagels

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one restaurant is joining the fight. Panera Bread will be baking their signature pink ribbon bagels to raise awareness and money.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bagel, sold in twelve locations in West Virginia, will be donated to West Virginia Breast Health Initiative. General Manager, Jamie Middlebrook at Panera Bread in Beckley, said this is important to them.

"Breast cancer affects everybody close to home, whether it's a grandma, an aunt, a sister, it's really important to Panera to make sure we're connected with that family and that we make that difference." Middlebrook, said.

This campaign will be going on through October 31, 2017.