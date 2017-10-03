Congressman Jenkins meets with Navy midshipmen from West Virginia

Rep. Jenkins with Midshipman Clay Havens of Union. Rep. Jenkins nominated Havens to the academy, and the academy offered him admission to the class of 2021.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-WV) visited the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 to meet with West Virginia midshipmen.

Rep. Jenkins toured the academy and had lunch with midshipmen from across West Virginia, including two whom he nominated for admission to the academy.

Midshipmen Hunter White of Point Pleasant and Clay Havens of Union were admitted to the academy after their nominations from Rep. Jenkins.

“West Virginians have always answered the call to serve, and these young West Virginians are carrying on that tradition. I was honored to meet with these midshipmen at the Naval Academy and hear how the academy is preparing them for their naval careers.

“I especially enjoyed seeing two West Virginians whom I first met as high school students, Hunter White and Clay Havens. I nominated them for the Naval Academy because of their accomplishments and academic achievements, and I know they will serve us well.

“Our nation’s service academies are outstanding opportunities for our students to receive an education and give back to our nation. I will be accepting applications for nominations until Oct. 27 and encourage all interested Third District students to apply,” Rep. Jenkins said.