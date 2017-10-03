US Senators announce $2.5M granted to help parts of Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) - Virginia's U.S. senators say that more than $2.5 million will be granted to 10 projects for improving infrastructure and economic development in the state's southwest region.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the federal funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission in a statement Monday.

Three projects receiving $500,000 are for an art museum in Abingdon, the water supply in Lee County, and sewer collection in Wise County.

The William King Museum of Art is getting a grant to help with a cultural campus expansion project. The Frog Level Phase II Water Project grant includes reliable water for Lee County and a new veterinary school. The Tacoma Sewer Project grant aids Wise County with providing sewer collection to nearly 50 households and two businesses that were previously unserved.

