Chili Night Quickly Approaches

One of Beckley's tastiest events is this Saturday (10/7). Chili night will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in uptown Beckley.

For those looking to get a taste of all the food for themselves, there will be 50 vendors making 75 different chilies.

On top of great food, there will be three different stages set up for live music.

With the event is just days away, organizers said there is still a lot to do. "We're marking the spots today, later this week we will be organizing all of the supplies for all of the chili, we're trying to get all of the judges forms ready," the Director for Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield said.

This year 59 News is partnering with Dobra Zupas and will be at a booth in uptown Beckley.

If you would like to purchase your tickets ahead of time you can head over to the Youth Museum in Beckley. Those in charge say if you do buy your tickets ahead you won't have to worry about waiting in line.