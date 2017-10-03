Beckley Police warn about new phone scam

A new phone scam is making the rounds in West Virginia and officers with the Beckley Police Department are advising residents to stay alert. The department is receiving complaints about scammers posing at AEP utility employees.

According to investigators, the caller demands immediate payment or requests personal information. They tell the potential victim that if they refuse the scammers demand, they will cut off the power.

Appalachian Power officials are assuring their customers that their are four common signs of an imposter. Those include calling to demand payment within a couple of hours, insisting on a specific form of payment such as a pre-paid credit card, asking for personal or account information and providing an unfamiliar 800 or 888 phone number.

Police said the tactics being used are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the scam is asked to contact the consumer protection division of the West Virginia Attorney General's Office.