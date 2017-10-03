Greenbrier Valley Theatre Presents Kermit's Kabaret

Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, presents another informal evening of musical entertainment with Kermit's Kabaret on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16. Seating is limited. Reservations are highly recommended. For tickets or more information, call GVT's Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit http://www.gvtheatre.org.

GVT Music Director Kermit Medsker is back as host and emcee for his popular Monday night musical theatre bash. Featuring classic show tunes, popular hits from various musicians and musical theatre standards performed by local and visiting actors, these evenings always entertain, and you won't want to miss out on this one.

"It's the Final Chapter 2017. Don't miss it!"

Medsker has been working with GVT since productions were held at "The Barn" outside Lewisburg. His GVT career began with Pirates of Penzance, and some past credits include 1940's Radio Hour and Dracula: A Rock Opera.

This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.