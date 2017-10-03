Celebrate Autumn with a Fall Wreath Making Class at Craft Memorial Library

Celebrate autumn with a new wreath! Join Cathy Hamblin on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. as she instructs participants step-by-step on how to make a fall-themed geo mesh wreath to decorate your home.

All supplies for the wreaths will be provided. There is a $25 prepaid supply fee due by Monday, October 23, 2017. Registration is required. Sign up in person at the library, online at http://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us or by calling 304-325-3943.

Cathy Hamblin, a Bluefield resident, works as a nurse practitioner in the emergency department at Raleigh General Hospital. She loves crafts of any kind including wreaths, jewelry, woven baskets, sewing, quilting, painting, knitting and crocheting. See some example's of Ms. Hambin's geo mesh wreaths on display at Craft Memorial Library and be inspired to create your own eye-catching wreath for your front door or as a gift.

Craft Memorial Library is located at 600 Commerce Street, Bluefield, WV.