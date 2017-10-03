Bluefield Native Wins Bluefield College MBA Tuition Waiver and Chance to Fulfill Her Dreams

Helping students understand and fulfill their calling is part of the Bluefield College mission. Making higher education more accessible to students of the region is also a BC cause. And there's no other person happier about those two things than Natachia Neal, a single mother of two who recently won a full tuition waiver for Bluefield's new online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, giving her an opportunity she might not have ever had to fulfill her dreams.

A native of Bluefield, Virginia, Neal attended Graham High School and Bluefield State College before starting a family in Bluefield, West Virginia. While furthering her higher education was always in the back of her mind, the possibility of that became virtual impossible, she said, when her sons lost their father, and she suddenly became their sole provider.

"Their father passed away about 11 years ago," recalled Neal. "They were just about three and seven (years old) at the time. I didn't have life insurance. It was like completely starting over as a single parent, raising two boys on my own. It was tough, but you get through it, and you're a better person for it."

Neal said she made ends meet and provided for her boys working 12 years as a technician at Bluefield Regional Medical Center. Now just recently a corrections officer at the Pocahontas State Correction Center in Tazewell County, Virginia, she said she's been thinking even more about going back to college, even looking into the prison's payback options for higher education for employees.

"But even that's hard," said Neal. "As a single mom, you just don't have the funds to pay to go to college, even if they're going to be reimbursed. My oldest son is 18 now, and he's getting ready to go to college. I have to think about him first and make sure he has a good foundation before I think about myself."

That's why Neal decided to submit her name for a Bluefield College drawing to win free tuition for its new MBA. The college offered the opportunity during the Graham-Bluefield football game at Mitchell Stadium on August 25, 2017. As a scholarship sponsor for the annual event, the college gives $1,000 scholarship to an outstanding student-athlete from both the Bluefield and Graham football teams. This year, however, BC decided to take its generosity to a new level, giving away the full tuition waiver, which Neal won.

"It's a blessing this happened," said Neal. "This will now make it a reality for me. I don't think I could have done it without this. It's definitely made it possible for me. I've always asked my boys to go to college. What better way to encourage that than to go back myself?"

Bluefield College's new online MBA is slated to begin in January 2018, pending official approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), and will have concentrations in leadership, finance, and healthcare management.

"This new MBA targets industries - healthcare and finance - where qualified people are needed that believe in serving others and transforming the world," said Dr. Sharon Perot, dean of BC's College of Professional Programs. "It is different from others because all students participate in service learning community-based projects at either a business, community center, state agency, or non-profit organization."

Dr. Perot also noted that students in the new MBA program will gain a worldview through participation in Net Impact, a community of more than 60,000 students and professional leaders across the world committed to creating positive social and environmental change in the workplace and the world.

"Bluefield College is committed to the idea of improving lives through education, and our new MBA program prepares students to do just that," said Michael White, BC's vice president for enrollment management. "And this opportunity (the full tuition waiver) makes affording a private education more accessible than ever before. We believe in our Appalachian community and stand with it as it soars to new heights."

For more information about the Bluefield College MBA, contact the Admissions Office by phone at 800-872-0175 or by email at admissions@bluefield.edu, or visit the BC website at http://www.bluefield.edu/mba.