Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

Huntington man with dementia, who was missing since Sunday, is found dead.

UPDATE:

Billy Jordan, the missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead. That is according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli. At this time there is no word on what led to Mr. Jordan's death.

ORIGINAL:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A silver alert has been issued by the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment and Huntington Police Department for an elderly man with dementia.

Billy Jordan, 81, of Huntington, is described as being 6-feet 2-inches tall and 275-pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen at his home on the 3000 block of Piedmont Road in Huntington on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

His family told police that he has dementia and several other health complications. He may be traveling in a 2001 red Dodge Ram with West Virginia license plate B158800.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to immediately contact the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment at (304) 528-5555 or Huntington Police Department at (304) 696-4470.

