KVC, Bridge Valley, YMCA take over WVU Tech Campus

MONTGOMERY- WVU Tech may have left Montgomery, but the new tenants have started moving in. KVC Health Systems, Bridge Valley and the YMCA will take over the old campus, and Monday night the organization revealed exactly what they plan to put there.

The residents of Montgomery and Smithers are thrilled to have new tenants in the WVU Tech campus. Buildings sat empty for a few months now as the school moved it's home to Beckley. But Monday KVC announced it's new college program that will fill the space.

Only 2% of kids in foster care who go to college graduate. So KVC Health Systems is building a campus to jump over hurdles and break down barriers, getting more kids educated and into jobs.

"It's a huge challenge. So at a basic level, having a campus like ours that's available 365 days a year- so it's here on Christmas, it's open on Christmas, it's here all during the summer with lots of activities planned. And we want them to make this their home," KVC's Executive Vice President of Strategic Management Tommy Bailey told 13 News.

Many kids who turn 18 and age out of the system, don't have the money or support to go to college. KVC in Montgomery will fill that gap with dorms, college prep, counseling and life skills training.

"Most of us we turn 18 it's time to go to college and we may flunk out the first semester but we have our parents to say 'oh no you're going back' and these kids just don't have that," Dr. Eunice Bellinger, Bridge Valley's President explained.

Dr. Bellinger will be helping students earn an associates degree or certificate at her Bridge Valley college.

"So to have this supportive system is going to be remarkable, and then we do what we do best- we do the education part of it. A collaboration like this is great," Dr. Bellinger added.

For the city of Montgomery, this means hundreds of students, and dozens of staff living and working in the city.

"I'm probably the most excited mayor in Kanawha County and Fayette county. We're very excited probably some of the best news we've had in the upper end of the Kanawha Valley in a long time," Mayor Greg Ingram of Montgomery told 13 News.

Bridge Valley has taken over 3 buildings on the old WVU Tech campus, and the YMCA has taken over the old athletic facility. The Y will offer intramural sports and outdoor activities for students, and a place to say health for neighbors in the community.