Capito and Manchin Announce FEMA Firefighter Grants for September

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $411,855 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for fire safety in five West Virginia counties. The grants - awarded through FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program - will help local departments purchase equipment, recruit personnel and improve education and training programs.

"Our local firefighters voluntarily risk their lives to ensure our protection," said Senator Capito. "As a result, it is absolutely essential that we continue to provide the support they deserve. These grants will make it possible for departments to invest in equipment and resources that help these brave men and women do their job and keep West Virginia's communities safe."

"Firefighters across West Virginia put their lives on the line every day to keep our friends and families safe, and I'm pleased to see this federal funding for fire safety head to communities across our great state. It's important that our first responders are as well-equipped as possible, and these grants help ensure they have the necessary resources to do their jobs safely," Senator Manchin said.

AFG Awards are listed below: