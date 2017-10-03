Winterplace to host scenic chairlift rides again in 2017

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - The mountains of West Virginia in autumn bring people from across the country to enjoy the colors. Starting on the weekend of Oct. 7, 2017 Winterplace Ski Resort will start up their scenic chairlift rides again.

This is the fifth year in a row the resort is offering this unique way to take in the fall foliage. They will run the lift from Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 29.

The cost of the chairlift rides is $5 for children and $8 for adults. Children must be a minimum of 38-inches tall to participate. There will be food, beverages and games available at the Mountain House.

Guests can come down the mountain by hiking or by riding the chairlift down. Tennis shoes or hiking boots and appropriate clothing are recommended.