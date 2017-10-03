Virginia Tech Police to Hold Community Day

As part of the university's Fall Family Weekend festivities, the Virginia Tech Police Department will host its sixth annual Community Day celebration on October 7, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students, employees and the general public are invited to attend the free event to learn more about the award-winning and nationally accredited police department.

About 1,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will take place on Virginia Tech's Drillfield and will include activities for people of all ages.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of interactive activities, including

Bloodmobile

Drunk Goggle Carts

Donut eating contest

Dunk-a-Cop

Law enforcement obstacle course

K-9 demonstrations

Regional Dive Team

Drive Smart VA - Texting While Driving Simulator

The event will also include free food and prizes. Several community organizations will be on hand to share information and talk with participants about their organizations. The Virginia Tech Rescue Squad Blacksburg Rescue Squad, Blacksburg Fire Department, Blacksburg Police, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Christiansburg Police, and Carilion Lifeguard (helicopter) crew will have ongoing demonstrations throughout the day. The Virginia Tech Police Department's Emergency Response Team and K-9 Team will lead demonstrations as well. Food will be available from Virginia Tech's food trucks, a Dominion's pizza tent, and the Freedom First Ice Cream Truck.

The Drillfield is located across the street from Burruss Hall at 800 Drillfield Drive in Blacksburg.

More information is available on the Virginia Tech Police Department's website.