New plaza, multipurpose area coming to uptown Beckley

By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A new plaza and multipurpose area will soon be built in uptown Beckley, according to the city's mayor Rob Rappold. 

Mayor Rappold tells 59News the plaza and multipurpose room will be located at the corner of Heber and Neville Street, the same spot a building caught fire six years ago. 

The Mayor said the top part of the plaza will include benches for people to enjoy and underneath there will be restrooms. Community members also hope to include some type of art work such as a sculpture or light display. 

The mayor said the project has been in talks for awhile but storm drains have delayed construction. Officials are working on a solution and repairs on the drains will begin in October.  Rappold said depending on the winter weather, he hopes the project will be complete by next year. 

