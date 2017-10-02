WVU Tech held State of Tech Address

It was an exciting Monday afternoon in Beckley as WVU Tech held their first State of Tech Address on October 2nd. It has been a semester full of new beginnings for faculty and staff as they make the transition into a new city. With a new environment comes new opportunities says WVU Tech President Carolyn Long.



"Well we are looking for more internships of course, we want our students to have that opportunity. We certainly are looking for more ways to get involved with the community" said Long.

Within the past five years WVU Tech has seen an increase in enrollment every year. Just this year the University had a retention rate of 67%. The city of Beckley and Mayor Rob Rappold says have been welcoming staff and students with open arms.

"President Long knows the city and all of our departments, police, fire and public works is here to be of service to WVU Tech," said Rappold.

President Long says she couldn't ask for the city to be any more welcoming for staff and students.

"The community has been wonderful, we couldn't ask for anyone to be anymore welcoming. The business have been wonderful and we're ready for us all to work together," said Long.

Faculty members are striving to make each year bigger and better for students and to provide as many opportunities as possible. Students on campus are trying to get involved in the community as much as possible. Some groups on campus are hosting an Escape Room that will be starting October 5th. You can view more information about that here: http://www.wearewvproud.com/story/36432766/wvu-tech-hosting-escape-room