School bus involved in crash in Beckley

A school bus was involved in an accident in Beckley on Monday, October 2. Emergency dispatchers said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Drive near Beckley Honda Motorcycle.

Officers with the Beckley Police Department told us students were on the bus, but it is unclear if any children were injured. Dispatchers said two vehicles were involved and at least one person was transported to the hospital.

Along with Beckley Police, the Beckley Fire Department and Jan Care responded to the scene. There is still no word on what caused the accident. Crews were still at the scene as of 9:45 p.m. Monday.

