Mercer County Educating People on Road Bond

On Monday October 2nd, Mercer County a town hall meeting was held to inform people on the upcoming road bond vote. The Roads to Prosperity referendum vote is approaching quickly. If the vote passes, Mercer County will receive nearly 116-million dollars for roughly 30 road projects. The County will waste no time starting these road projects if the vote passes says Director of Engineering Alan Reed.

"As a matter of fact, as part of this program in anticipation for some of the changes we've had we've already started. We have moved projects forward and done quite a bit of paving," said Reed.

The special election will take place Saturday October 7th. Those living in Mercer County can vote at the Mercer County Courthouse.