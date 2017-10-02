Police: White Sulphur Springs man overdoses on drugs; arrested f - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Police: White Sulphur Springs man overdoses on drugs; arrested for dealing

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
Connect

A White Sulphur Springs man was arrested for allegedly dealing drugs on Monday, October 2. Charles Walls was arrested at his home on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Officers responded to the house last week when Walls reportedly overdosed on narcotics. Investigators said methamphetamine and a large amount of drug paraphernalia were found at Wall's residence. 

The White Sulphur Springs Police Department were assisted during the search by members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office and Alderson Police Department. Walls was arraigned before a Greenbrier County Magistrate and released on a $35,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation by the White Sulphur Springs Police Department. Police say additional arrests are forthcoming.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.