Police: White Sulphur Springs man overdoses on drugs; arrested for dealing

A White Sulphur Springs man was arrested for allegedly dealing drugs on Monday, October 2. Charles Walls was arrested at his home on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Officers responded to the house last week when Walls reportedly overdosed on narcotics. Investigators said methamphetamine and a large amount of drug paraphernalia were found at Wall's residence.

The White Sulphur Springs Police Department were assisted during the search by members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office and Alderson Police Department. Walls was arraigned before a Greenbrier County Magistrate and released on a $35,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation by the White Sulphur Springs Police Department. Police say additional arrests are forthcoming.