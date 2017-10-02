Local Businesses Give Back To Firefighters in Raleigh County

A group of businesses in Raleigh County are teaming up to give back to firefighters.



It's called Heroes for Heroes. In honor of fire prevention week; Aflac, Beckley Moose Lodge 1606, Servpro, Sign Arc and Beckley Garbage are giving back. They are giving free 12 inch sub sandwiches, chips and soda to active firefighters throughout Raleigh County on October 10th. The lunches will be handed out from 11 until 7 pm at the Moose Lodge in Beckley.

"It's nice to be able to show your appreciation to individuals that really deserve it, it just makes me feel good and all the businesses that are in on this we just decided it was time they got some recognition." President of Servpro Beckley, Steve Kelly, said.

They will also be delivering lunch Raleigh County Fire Departments send in a request.

