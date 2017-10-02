Active Southern West Virginia Appoints New Community Outreach Director

Active Southern West Virginia makes a big announcement. The group just appointed Erin Ellis-Reid as their new community outreach director.



She succeeds Becka Lee, who was instrumental in building the foundation of the community captain program. Ellis-Reid has a background in outdoor recreation. She said she's excited to take over the position and she has much planned.

"I hope to grow the programs I want many many more programs to be available to the public and the beauty of this is that all of the programs that we offer is free so anyone can join." New Community Outreach Director, Erin Ellis-Reid, said.

She also hopes to recruit more community captains for their programs. If you'd like to become a community captain you can find out more on Active Southern West Virginia at https://activeswv.org/

