Shady Spring High School Construction Update

Construction is moving along at Shady Spring High School. The multi-million dollar renovations continue on the almost 50 year old school. Crews are continuing to work on a new STEM lab, science rooms, kitchen, cafeteria and gym. Some of the new classrooms are already in use for this year. New band and art rooms are expected to be finished last. Elizabeth Hegley, Shady Spring High School Instructor, said " Just talking to the contractors, I just spoke with the contractors, they said we are definitely on schedule." Construction is expected to be complete late February to early March next year.