Smoke Detectors Can Save Lives

During the investigation of the Green Bank Motel, firefighters discovered that were were no sprinklers or smoke detectors in some of those rooms. They're easy to forget about, but essential in keeping you safe. It's a lesson Ashley Rigg's neighborhood took to heart after a house there caught fire. Ashley Riggs, Neighbor of a House Fire, said "we wasn't aware of it here, but woke up in the middle of the night because the dogs were going crazy. We found out our neighbor's house was on fire."

The numbers are clear - without a smoke alarm - the National Fire Protection Association reports there's about a 40 percent chance that someone will die in a structure fire. Chad Bailey, Princeton Fire Chief, said "Fire spreads rapidly, doubles in size almost every second. So therefore the smoke detectors, seeing that smoke and notifying you, gets you out a lot quicker and will help save your life."

Princeton firefighters like Chief Chad Bailey say a smoke detector can be the difference between losing property and losing a life. Chad Bailey, Princeton Fire Chief, " We've actually had some fatalities where there weren't smoke detectors involved. Unfortunately, you know, a 10 dollar smoke detector could have saved someone's life."

If you have a smoke detector that's still in the box, there's no better time than now to install it. The best locations are just where you sleep and in main living areas around your house. And if you don't have smoke detectors, Ashley Riggs has some advice to pass along. Ashley Riggs, Neighbor, "I would tell them to invest the money, even though it may cost more now, it will save you a greater expense down the road. It will save your lives and it may even save your whole house."

If you can't afford a smoke detector, you can call your local fire department and see if they can install one free of charge.