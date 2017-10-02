Help Las Vegas Victims By Donating Blood - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Help Las Vegas Victims By Donating Blood

Posted: Updated:
By Alida Donnelly, Meteorologist
Connect

When tragedies happen, many people want to help the victims. 

One important way people can help is by donating blood. The donation process takes about an hour. 

But it's not just in time of tragedy that blood is in demand. The American Red Cross reports someone in the U.S. needs blood every 2 seconds. 

A single blood donation can help up to three patients. 

"They hit close to home. you know, you don't think things are going to happen like this, but then when it does, you always think of a way that you can help," Amanda Lawrence, American Red Cross Account Manager, said. "Or maybe people have family members definitely in Florida, Texas or maybe even in Las Vegas and they know somebody. So this a good way to be able to help if you can't actually go to help." 

You can find out when and where the next local blood drive is by going to the Red Cross's website.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.