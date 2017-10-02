Help Las Vegas Victims By Donating Blood

When tragedies happen, many people want to help the victims.

One important way people can help is by donating blood. The donation process takes about an hour.

But it's not just in time of tragedy that blood is in demand. The American Red Cross reports someone in the U.S. needs blood every 2 seconds.

A single blood donation can help up to three patients.

"They hit close to home. you know, you don't think things are going to happen like this, but then when it does, you always think of a way that you can help," Amanda Lawrence, American Red Cross Account Manager, said. "Or maybe people have family members definitely in Florida, Texas or maybe even in Las Vegas and they know somebody. So this a good way to be able to help if you can't actually go to help."

You can find out when and where the next local blood drive is by going to the Red Cross's website.