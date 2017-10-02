Security Measures in Place for Bridge Day

With the tragedy in Las Vegas in mind, it's raising concerns right here in the mountain state for our big events.

Bridge day is one of the largest events in Southern West Virginia and it's right around the corner. Local police agencies say they're doing everything to protect the public from any danger.

"We love going to bridge day," one Fayette County resident, Tango Leggett said. As a Fayette County native, Leggett has been attending bridge day for as long as he can remember. "You know, a lot of people who moved away come home for bridge day, it's like a big reunion," Leggett said.

With the tragedy in Las Vegas, some in the community are worried about their safety. Leggett stressed in the mountain state, no one should live in fear. "If you live in fear you can't even go to the bathroom, this is the land of the free and home of the brave. Especially, we're Mountaineers so there's no way we live in fear," Leggett added.

Danger could strike at any given moment, which is why law enforcement agencies said they are prepared on the grounds and up on the bridge itself. "You just don't know what tomorrow holds, so we do everything we can to make sure the public has a good time, a fun time and secure," Sheriff Fridley said.

From all local departments to federal law enforcement agencies, Sheriff Fridley stressed security is their main priority. "You hope nothing ever happens, but you train and prepare just in case it does," Sheriff Fridley said.

To prevent anything like the situation in Las Vegas, Sheriff Fridley said strict rules are already in place. "Everybody is subjected to search, don't bring large backpacks because you won't be able to come on the bridge with them."

Police will be checking the area even before the event starts to make sure it's all secure for not just a safe day, but of course a fun one as well. "Our job is to serve and protect the public and we will do whatever we can to do that," Sheriff Fridley said.

If you are interested in attending the event and want to take part in the fun, visit https://officialbridgeday.com/ for more information.