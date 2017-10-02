Airlines let passengers change Vegas flights - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Airlines let passengers change Vegas flights

Posted: Updated:

Big U.S. airlines are allowing passengers to change their plans for flights to or from Las Vegas without facing penalties following the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines said Monday that they offering waivers through Tuesday. A waiver from United Airlines lasts through Friday.

The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs released a statement Monday offering condolences to the victims of the shooting at a country music festival.

The statement says: "We know that Las Vegas will shine again, but for now we mourn the tragedy it has endured in this dark time."

The department says it is offering support to local businesses that rely on tourism.

