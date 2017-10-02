Big Dam Pizza Serves Up Large Slices

For all pizza lovers, there is a new restaurant in Fayette County serving up large slices.

A unique pizza restaurant opened three weeks ago called Big Dam Pizza. The restaurant is located on South Court Street just as you drive into the town of Fayetteville.

Their specialty is New York style pizza. Everything from the sauce, to the dough is handmade in their newly redesigned kitchen.

Managers say this pizza is unlike any other. "The size, it's a 28 inch pizza, we can cut it into eights, sixteenth, but pretty much we cut it into eights so you're getting eight slices out of a 29-inch pizza," one manager, Richie Smith said.

Now for those looking to get a bite but can't handle a giant pie, they have a little beaver special that cuts the pizza size in half.