Is Gauley Season Impacted by Dry Conditions?

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. -

While the weather is gorgeous for the beginning of October, some people are wondering have the dry conditions impacted Gauley season?

As it turns out, rafters at ACE Adventures Resort say despite abnormally dry weather, it hasn't had any effect on those out on the river. This is because the dam release.

Adventurous rafters are guaranteed 2,800 cubic feet per second when they're out on the Gauley River. Rafting experts say if it was New River season, then no rain would have a large effect.

For those looking to get out on the Gauley River, looks like there are a few more weeks to do just that. 

