State of Tech Address Announces Enrollment of More than 1,600 Students

On Monday, October 2, 20017, WVU Tech Campus President Carolyn Long delivered the first State of Tech address on the Beckley campus.

Long delivered her presentation to faculty, staff and alumni in the University's Carter Hall auditorium, covering campus updates and announcing that enrollment this fall exceeded WVU Tech's goal of 1,500 students by more than 100.

"I'm proud to share that we didn't just meet the goal - we beat it. We have more than 1,600 students attending Tech this fall," she said.

Long also shared that the University marked at 16% increase in first-time freshman and retained 67% of students from the previous academic year, up from 53% last year.

The address covered updates on the state of campus, including renovations and new student spaces like the Benedum Events and Activities Room and the Tech Spot cafe.

Long shared that academic programs are growing, too, including those in forensic investigation and nursing. WVU Tech, she said, is also looking into programs specific to the region, including a newly launched minor in adventure recreation and the possibility of a construction management program.

Students on the Beckley campus have dramatically increased their community service efforts and the school has entered into a number of partnerships within the community to enhance the learning experience and offer student-athletes locations to compete within the community.

Long shared that these community partnerships and support from the WVU System are important factors in WVU Tech's ability to thrive in its new location.

"We're very proud to be a part of this extended university family and we're grateful for the support they have shown us in our transition," she said. "They helped to get us here today, and they'll play a big role in our future as we expand here."

"It took all of us to get, and it will take all of us to move forward. We are Golden bears and no one can tell us we can't be the very best there is," she said.

Those who were unable to attend can view archives of the address at http://www.homecoming.wvutech.edu.