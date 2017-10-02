Mine Wars Museum Celebrates 30th Anniversary of: "Matewan" This Saturday

This Saturday, October 7, 2017, the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum will host filmmakers John Sayles and Maggie Renzi to commemorate the thirtieth anniversary of the release of their acclaimed independent film, Matewan, which tells the story of the fight to unionize the southern West Virginia coal fields.

"We are pleased to be returning to West Virginia, to represent all the Matewan team," Sayles and Renzi said in a joint statement, "It was a life-changing experience for so many of us, and we cherish the time spent in those beautiful hills. We are hoping to see many of our local crew and cast at the screenings."

Two screenings of Matewan at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the LaBelle Theater in South Charleston will be followed by Q&A's with the filmmakers. Tickets are $10 and are available at http://www.wvminewars.com or at the door. The event also features music, concessions, merchandise, a photo booth and raffle.

John Sayles is the director of seventeen films, all of which he has also written, and most of which he has edited. He writes fiction and has published several novels and collections of short stories. His book at the making of Matewan,"Thinking in Pictures" is taught in film classes and has never been out of print. He is one of the pioneers of independent film in the United States.

Maggie Renzi has been John Sayle's creative partner since 1978 and has produced nearly all of his movies. Renzi and Sayles were students together at Williams College in the early 1970s, and have been together since 1973. Renzi began her professional association with Sayles when she played a leading role in his first film, The Return of Secaucus Seven, where she was also Unit Manager and Assistant Editor. She also produced three music videos for Bruce Springsteen; Born in the USA, I'm on Fire, and Glory Days.

West Virginia Mine Wars Museum members will have a chance to meet the filmmakers at a special Members' Mingle from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston (520 Kanawha Boulevard West). The event features traditional West Virginia foods, a short film about the making of Matewan, music and more. Non-members may purchase a membership at http://www.wvminewars.org/member or pay $20 at the door, space permitting.

All proceeds will benefit the museum's planned Blair Mountain Centennial Celebration in 2021, which is made possible through funding by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Twenty nine partners across the state and region have come together to make this event possible, including major sponsorships by the West Virginia Humanities Council and the Appalachian Community Fund.

The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, the heart of historic Matewan, will open its doors to visitors on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The museum preserves and interprets artifacts and historical records of the local communities affected by the West Virginia Mine wars, exploring historical events from multiple perspectives through the lives of ordinary people. More information is available at http://www.wvminewars.com.