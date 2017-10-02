Jake Corey takes deputy chief position at Beckley Police

A man who has led one of Beckley Police Department's community outreach programs is taking on a new role. Jake Corey is taking over as the Deputy Chief under Lonnie Christian. This comes after Jeff McPeake retired.

Corey was sword in to the position on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 by Mayor Rob Rappold. Corey said he feels lucky to have worked at the department.

"It's a great opportunity for me and my family. I'm very passionate about my police department," stated Corey. "I'm going on my 21st year. I'm happy I'm in a position to help progress our police department forward.



Among his other duties, Chief Corey has spent the past few years leading the Citizens Police Academy. It is an annual program that allows local residents and business leaders to take a look behind the scenes.