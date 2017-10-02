Drug overdose mapping tool to be discussed in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A new program that tracks drug overdoses will be discussed this week at Marshall University.

West Virginia health officer Dr. Rahul Gupta and others will lead a presentation of the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program on Thursday at the Memorial Student Center on Marshall's campus in Huntington.

Jeff Beeson, deputy director of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Agency office for Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, says the program tracks overdoses in real time across jurisdictions and helps mobilize law enforcement and public health officials.

Gupta says the program will enable the identification of specific communities and neighborhoods at increased risk of overdose deaths or outbreaks. He says he looks forward to bringing the program to more counties in West Virginia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.