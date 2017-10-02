Ojeda Plans Campaign Stops in Monroe and Summers Counties

WV. Sen. Richard Ojeda will head to Monroe County on October 7, 2017 to attend the Peterstown Heritage Festival. The festival will include celebrating with a parade, vendors, town-wide karaoke, VA Artillery Living History, Quilt and photography shows and more.

"I have been working to get to every county in the Third Congressional District over the past two months. I have yet to meet and speak to the people who live in Monroe County so I am looking forward to hearing their concerns, addressing their questions and enjoying my time at the festival," Ojeda said. "Monroe County is the perfect place for West Virginia to increase tourism," he added. "Whether you are looking to explore caves, hike beautiful trails, fish, hunt or golf, Monroe County offers all of that and more to visitors. Historical sites, farmland and museums are also available to visitors and I look forward to visiting some of these places in the future and discussing ways that we can not only increase tourism but also improve the economy overall."

The Peterstown Heritage Festival is organized by the Peterstown Association of Community Engagement (PACE). To learn more visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/347461829018166/.

After Peterstown, Ojeda will attend Oktoberfest at the Pipestem Spa and Event Center in Pipestem, WV. This will be the second time stopping in Summers County for Ojeda's congressional campaign. Ojeda says his campaign is focusing on real issues that real West Virginians face.

"I'm looking forward to hearing and supporting local music as well as speaking with WV brewers," said Ojeda. "There is so much talent in West Virginia that never gets properly recognized. Whether you are a member in a band, a local brewer or a chef that loves to see the smile on someone's face after they try your food, your entire heart goes into what you do and that is what I want to showcase about southern West Virginia."

Oktoberfest will feature local live entertainment as well as food and drinks. For more information visit the Pipestem Spa & Event site at http://www.oktoberfest-pipestem-wv.com.