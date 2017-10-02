WVDA Announces Grants for Spay / Neuter Services

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) announced it will be now taking grants applications as part of the West Virginia Spay and Neuter Program. The program was established in 2013, but was unfunded until House Bill 2552 was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Governor Justice in 2017.

"This has been a long-standing effort by a few advocates that want to tackle West Virginia's problems with feral animals," said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. "Over the past few months, we have put together a committee consisting of concerned citizens that will facilitate all functions of this program."

The purpose of these grants is to offer spay / neuter services at the county level. Eligible entities include: county or municipal shelters, animal control agencies and nongovernmental, 501(c)(3), entities incorporated in West Virginia. Individual pet owners are not eligible for direct grant funding.

Applications for fiscal year 2018 are now available., at http://www.agriculture.wv.gov/divisions/executive/Documents/Spay-Neuter.pdf and are due on November 1, 2017. Applications will be accepted by e-mail at spayneuter@wvda.us. Paper applications will not be accepted. Successful applicants will be notified in early January, 2018.