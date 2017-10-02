Kroger Donates $1 Million to Fight Breast Cancer

Kroger is donating $1 million to the fight against breast cancer in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The funds will be donated to local organizations fighting breast cancer for these purposes:
"Breast cancer takes a toll on the lives of our associates and customers, so Kroger is continuing its commitment to finding a cure and to helping people get the treatment and resources they need," said Allison McGee, spokesperson for the Mid-Atlantic Division.
Since its beginning, Kroger's Sharing Courage program has generated $35 million to support breast cancer education, services and research. "The funds stay in the communities where our customers and associates live," added McGee.
Kroger has developed a web site, www.sharingcourage.com, which is focused on
There are 18 recipes featured on the site.
Kroger is providing a 15% off promo code for Customers who want to purchase The American Cancer Society Healthy Eating Cookbook.
