Kroger Donates $1 Million to Fight Breast Cancer

Kroger is donating $1 million to the fight against breast cancer in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The funds will be donated to local organizations fighting breast cancer for these purposes:

supporting research,

providing mammograms and treatments for women in need,

funding cancer education classes and support groups,

buying wigs, mastectomy supplies and transportation assistance,

and sponsoring community events.

"Breast cancer takes a toll on the lives of our associates and customers, so Kroger is continuing its commitment to finding a cure and to helping people get the treatment and resources they need," said Allison McGee, spokesperson for the Mid-Atlantic Division.

Since its beginning, Kroger's Sharing Courage program has generated $35 million to support breast cancer education, services and research. "The funds stay in the communities where our customers and associates live," added McGee.

Kroger has developed a web site, www.sharingcourage.com, which is focused on

healthy calorie boosting ingredients for cancer patients,

what to eat during cancer treatment,

easy and healthy meals for caregivers to prepare, and

recipes for cancer patients and their families.

There are 18 recipes featured on the site.

Kroger is providing a 15% off promo code for Customers who want to purchase The American Cancer Society Healthy Eating Cookbook.