Kroger Donates $1 Million to Fight Breast Cancer

Kroger is donating $1 million to the fight against breast cancer in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The funds will be donated to local organizations fighting breast cancer for these purposes:

  • supporting research,
  • providing mammograms and treatments for women in need,
  • funding cancer education classes and support groups,
  • buying wigs, mastectomy supplies and transportation assistance, 
  • and sponsoring community events.

"Breast cancer takes a toll on the lives of our associates and customers, so Kroger is continuing its commitment to finding a cure and to helping people get the treatment and resources they need," said Allison McGee, spokesperson for the Mid-Atlantic Division.

Since its beginning, Kroger's Sharing Courage program has generated $35 million to support breast cancer education, services and research.  "The funds stay in the communities where our customers and associates live," added McGee.

Kroger has developed a web site, www.sharingcourage.com, which is focused on

  • healthy calorie boosting ingredients for cancer patients,
  • what to eat during cancer treatment,
  • easy and healthy meals for caregivers to prepare, and
  • recipes for cancer patients and their families.

There are 18 recipes featured on the site.

Kroger is providing a 15% off promo code for Customers who want to purchase The American Cancer Society Healthy Eating Cookbook.

