Wellness Fair Brings Halloween Fun and Education to the Community

The Erma Byrd Center and Allied Health Wing are collaborating to bring public awareness to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This trick-or-treat themed event will draw in students and the general public to receive substance abuse prevention information, blood pressure and glucose checks, flu shots, hearing tests and much more.

Tricks and Treats for a Healthier You is a wellness fair which brings free wellness check-ups and information about local health resources to West Virginians. Students from Allied Health programs will have the opportunity to show their skills by assisting medical professionals in providing finger sticks for blood glucose checks, blood pressure checks and a variety of physical therapy activities.

"This event is so exciting because it not only allows our students to get experience working with real patients and assisting them with medical needs, but it also provides an opportunity to educate the public on the importance of health maintenance," said Erma Byrd Center Director Lisa Moten.

In addition to health education, there will be a student costume contest with cash prizes up to $75 and raffle tickets to purchase for prize baskets. The event is Friday, October 20, from 11 am until 2pm; however, the Red Cross Blood Mobile will be available for all to donate from 10 am until 2 pm.

Vendors include (but are not limited to) the following: Bluefield State College; College Suicide Awareness; the Red Cross Blood Mobile; the Women's Resource Center (Beckley, WV); Women's, Infants and Children (WIC); Raleigh County Health Department - Flu Shots; Against Tobacco Coalition; Erma Byrd Center Impairment Goggles Activity; Sam's Vision; Visiting Angels of Southern WV; Raleigh County Commission on Aging; Raleigh Hearing Center; Beckley Fire Department; Substance Abuse Prevention; Panhandle In-home Support Services; Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia, Inc; Balanced Life Studio-Yoga; Beckley Kiwanas; Mountain State Healing Spring Medspa and Mountain State Ear Nose & Throat (ENT).

This event is bringing sponsored by Bluefield State College, Concord University, Marshall University, New River Community and Technical College and the Erma Byrd Center & Allied Health Wing.