Warner, Kaine Announce More Than $2.5 Million in Federal Funds for Economic Investments in Southwest Va.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announce that Southwest Virginia will receive a total of $2,524,817 in federal funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to improve infrastructure and promote economic development.

"The Appalachian Regional Commission is an engine for economic development in Southwest Virginia and these grants show the important role it plays in helping revitalize the region," the Senators said. "These funds will support needed improvements to critical infrastructure and create jobs that will increase economic opportunities for these communities."

Project descriptions and grant amounts are listed below:

William King Museum of Art (Abingdon, Va.) - $500,000 . This grant will help the William King Museum of Art help fund Phase 1 of a larger cultural campus expansion project. The funds will go towards access improvements, additional parking and renovating a currently vacant facility that will become the new Center for Studio Art and Education. With the improvements at the campus, 10 artisans will take up residency at the facility, 2 jobs will be created and 2,500 new visitors are anticipated. In addition to ARC funds, local sources will provide $657,000, bringing thy\e total project funding to $1,157,000.

Since its inception in 1965, ARC has generated over 300,000 jobs and $10 billion for the 25 million Americans living in Appalachia. ARC has provided funding and support for job-creating community projects across the 13 Appalachian states, producing an average of $204 million in annual earnings for a region often challenged by economic underdevelopment. President Trump's budget proposes eliminating the program entirely.

In June, Warner and Kaine joined a group of six other U.S. Senators urging Senate appropriators to fully fund the Appalachian Regional Commission in 2018 at $152 million, the reject the Trump Administration's proposal to end the state-federal partnership.