Fayette County man in jail after police find more than $8,000 in drugs, cash in car

HILLTOP, W. VA. (WVNS) -- A Hilltop man is facing a long list of charges after police said they found more than $8,000 worth of drugs and cash inside of his car.

Oak Hill and Fayetteville Police arrested Michael Ray Clark on Sunday. According to police, it started when officers noticed a car with stolen registration on Route 19 in Fayetteville. Police said when they tried pulling Clark over, he sped up.

After a chase, Clark lost control of his car and crashed. Police said Clark then ran from the scene, running through people's yards. Once officers arrested Clark, he told them he ran because his license was revoked.

A passenger was also in the car during the chase. The passenger told police he got a ride from Clark to get cigarettes and was begging Clark to stop during the chase.

Police said inside Clark's car they found 4 scales, $4,500 worth of heroin and more than $4.600 in cash.

Clark is charged with fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing causing property damage, driving without headlights, reckless driving, failure to maintain control, fleeing on foot, transferring/receiving stolen goods, and driving revoked.

Clark is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.