HINTON, WV (WVNS)- A Summers County woman has been arrested after police said she intentionally set a home on fire.

Judy Gill was arrested on September 29, 2017, and charged with arson. Police responded to a house fire on Summers Street in Hinton on September 23, 2017 and witnesses on scene told police Gill set the fire.

West Virginia State Fire Marshal's investigated the fire and determined it was intentionally set in the back room of the house.

Gill remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.