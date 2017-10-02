Deputies: Man arrested for shooting into home with 5 people inside

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A Beckley man is in jail for allegedly shooting into a home with 5 people inside, according to deputies.

Raleigh County Deputies arrested Ramon Isaiah Edwards III, 22-years-old, for three charges of wanton endangerment.

According to the criminal complaint, Edwards drove to a home on Wiley Avenue in Mabscott and fired several shots into the living room of the home on Saturday. Deputies said Ewards then got back into his car and fired another shot while driving away.

Deputies said they recovered two bullets and 5 people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Edwards is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.