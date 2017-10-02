Raleigh County man arrested for operating meth lab - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Raleigh County man arrested for operating meth lab

Raleigh County man arrested for operating meth lab

Posted: Updated:
By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
Connect
RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va (WVNS) -- A man is behind bars Monday morning for operating a meth lab, according to court documents.
Raleigh County Deputies said they responded to a home on Central Avenue in Tolleytown for reports of suspicious activity and a strange smell.
When officers arrived, they found a burn pile that had a chemical odor coming from it.
Deputies said in the burn pile they found a gas generator, lithium strips and melted plastic bottles. Inside the home, deputies found two bags with items used to make meth and several empty plastic bottles.
William Corey Marshall, from Lester, was arrested and is charged with operating a clandestine drug lab. He’s being held in the Southern Regional Jail.
Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.