Raleigh County man arrested for operating meth lab

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va (WVNS) -- A man is behind bars Monday morning for operating a meth lab, according to court documents.

Raleigh County Deputies said they responded to a home on Central Avenue in Tolleytown for reports of suspicious activity and a strange smell.

When officers arrived, they found a burn pile that had a chemical odor coming from it.

Deputies said in the burn pile they found a gas generator, lithium strips and melted plastic bottles. Inside the home, deputies found two bags with items used to make meth and several empty plastic bottles.

William Corey Marshall, from Lester, was arrested and is charged with operating a clandestine drug lab. He’s being held in the Southern Regional Jail.